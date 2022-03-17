Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) received a C$10.00 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.98.

BIR stock traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,454. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.54 and a 52-week high of C$7.85.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

