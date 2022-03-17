Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.48

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 28719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bird Global in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.61.
About Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
