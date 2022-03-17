Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Down 17.7% in February

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birks Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Birks Group by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Birks Group by 96.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 61,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Shares of BGI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.62. 29,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,258. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $8.77.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.