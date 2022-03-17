Biswap (BSW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $67.86 Million

Biswap (BSW) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Biswap has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. Biswap has a market cap of $67.86 million and $5.28 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00046187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.74 or 0.06855150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,735.17 or 0.99846913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00041091 BTC.

Biswap Coin Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 213,990,759 coins and its circulating supply is 191,187,923 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Buying and Selling Biswap

