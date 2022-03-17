BitBall Reaches Market Cap of $1.54 Million (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $74,261.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,920.66 or 0.99961600 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00068915 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00021514 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001802 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00016089 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

