Bitcoin Diamond Hits One Day Volume of $16.44 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $97.75 million and $16.44 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001280 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00013487 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008756 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

