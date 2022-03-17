Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.23 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $29.81 or 0.00072809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $522.01 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.19 or 0.00371766 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00094696 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005400 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.