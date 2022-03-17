BitForex Token Price Down 12.4% This Week (BF)

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. BitForex Token has a market cap of $20.12 million and $280,172.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitForex Token coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00035840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00105417 BTC.

About BitForex Token

BitForex Token is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,286,881,421 coins. BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

