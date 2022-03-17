BitTorrent Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,401.00 (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.32 billion and approximately $15,401.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00212759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007545 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005096 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005110 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000783 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002363 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004072 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

