Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target Cut to C$10.50

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BLN. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

CVE:BLN traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.35 million. Research analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Cody Slater bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,318 shares in the company, valued at C$8,695,908. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $25,723.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

