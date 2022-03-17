Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLN. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

CVE:BLN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Cody Slater purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,449,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,695,908. Insiders have sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $25,723 over the last 90 days.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

