Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at National Bankshares

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

Shares of BLN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,527. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Cody Slater purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,449,318 shares in the company, valued at C$8,695,908. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $25,723.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

