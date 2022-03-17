Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Blackline Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

OTCMKTS BLKLF remained flat at $$4.97 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28.

Blackline Safety Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

