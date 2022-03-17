BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Trimmed by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.50.

Shares of BLK opened at $731.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $784.83 and its 200-day moving average is $865.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

