BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.50.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $9.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $740.93. The stock had a trading volume of 541,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,193. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $781.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $864.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

