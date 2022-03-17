BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 389,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.89. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,020. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

