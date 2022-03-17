BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Holdings Decreased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $49.52 on Thursday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.96.

