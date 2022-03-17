Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the second quarter valued at $5,181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 692.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 77,406 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 495.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 50,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter worth about $2,071,000. 33.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,509. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 263.24%. The business’s revenue was up 224.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.