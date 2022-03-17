Blockmason Credit Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.00 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $225,204.01 and approximately $10.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

