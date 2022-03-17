BLOCKv (VEE) Reaches Market Cap of $9.47 Million

BLOCKv (VEE) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $9.47 million and approximately $6,556.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003524 BTC.

About BLOCKv

VEE is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

