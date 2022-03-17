blooom inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

blooom inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 10.1% of blooom inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. blooom inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $8,643,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.30. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

