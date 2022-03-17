blooom inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

blooom inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 6.5% of blooom inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. blooom inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $82.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.