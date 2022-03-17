Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Short Interest Update

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 918,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 771,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $32,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 404.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 92,120.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of BLBD opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.57 million, a P/E ratio of -204.38 and a beta of 0.96. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

