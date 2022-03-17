Blue Fin Capital Inc. Acquires 656 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,320 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.6% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.9% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $251,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $203.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.15. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,496 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.