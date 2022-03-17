Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.9% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after buying an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,390,353,000 after buying an additional 149,756 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,011,601,000 after buying an additional 317,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,810,689,000 after buying an additional 172,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $498.26 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $351.83 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $474.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $468.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

