Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.98 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,356 shares of company stock worth $193,924. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $2,107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 154,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after buying an additional 31,911 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the period.

Shares of BPMC opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.42. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

