BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.61

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.61 and traded as low as C$23.87. BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF shares last traded at C$24.20, with a volume of 240,193 shares changing hands.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

