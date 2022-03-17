BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.15

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.15 and traded as high as C$15.40. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$15.32, with a volume of 4,900 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$515.29 million and a P/E ratio of 6.01.

Get BMTC Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from BMTC Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. BMTC Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 32 locations in Quebec province.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.