BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,780 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.9% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,207,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,249,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.86. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.