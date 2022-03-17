BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.69

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and traded as low as $36.25. BNCCORP shares last traded at $36.40, with a volume of 1,202 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $130.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.55.

Get BNCCORP alerts:

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter. BNCCORP had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 16.78%.

BNCCORP, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the operation of community banking and wealth management businesses. It also conducts mortgage banking through a consumer-direct channel. The company was founded by Gregory K. Cleveland and Tracy J. Scott in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, ND.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNCCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNCCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.