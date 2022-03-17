Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 310 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BDNNY traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.00. 1,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,274. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.96.

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

