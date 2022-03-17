Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 4,350,000 shares. Approximately 17.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 368,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 5,729.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 271,594 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 38.9% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after buying an additional 371,411 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 93.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 213,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,189,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ BOLT opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $110.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39.

BOLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.