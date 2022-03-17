BOMB (BOMB) Price Down 28.4% This Week

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $236,257.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOMB has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00003686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,805.09 or 1.00223861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00069436 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00021645 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001820 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00016407 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,691 coins and its circulating supply is 893,903 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

