Boosted Finance Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (BOOST) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $59,280.62 and $12,763.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00045954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.67 or 0.06865827 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,860.63 or 0.99919771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00040903 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

