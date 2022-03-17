Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BAH. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of BAH traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.30. 707,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,772. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $82.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

