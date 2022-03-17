Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and traded as low as $0.27. Borqs Technologies shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 4,969,047 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRQS. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Borqs Technologies by 3,640.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 670,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 652,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Borqs Technologies by 144.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 74,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Borqs Technologies by 23.6% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on software, development services, and products that provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

