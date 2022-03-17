Boson Protocol Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $59.63 million and $1.73 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001996 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.64 or 0.00236152 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011480 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003855 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000969 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00034847 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.98 or 0.00767290 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,991,818 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars.

