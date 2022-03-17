Bottos (BTO) Market Capitalization Achieves $312,921.07

Bottos (BTO) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bottos has a market cap of $312,921.07 and approximately $18,176.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bottos has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00035484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00105227 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos is a coin. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.