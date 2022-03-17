Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys 67,741 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.1% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,132 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,870,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,649,000 after purchasing an additional 72,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,367,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,903,000 after purchasing an additional 664,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,734,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,367,000 after purchasing an additional 660,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,426,000 after purchasing an additional 76,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $51.76. 54,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,278. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $51.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.958 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

