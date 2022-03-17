Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,791. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $146.74 and a 12-month high of $176.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.90.

