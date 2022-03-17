Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,279,730,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,520,000 after purchasing an additional 126,285 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,826,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,041,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,413,766,000 after purchasing an additional 45,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $27.87 on Thursday, hitting $650.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,258. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $510.02 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $822.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,237.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

