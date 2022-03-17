Bow Energy Ltd., (CVE:ONG) Shares Up 11.1%

Shares of Bow Energy Ltd., (CVE:ONG – Get Rating) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 36,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20.
Bow Energy Ltd., Company Profile (CVE:ONG)
