bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Short Interest Update

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of bpost SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of bpost SA/NV from €9.00 ($9.89) to €8.50 ($9.34) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, bpost SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

BPOSY opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. bpost SA/NV has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 1.13.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.