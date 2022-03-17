Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Shares Up 4%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) shares shot up 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 92.67 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.20). 128,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 436,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.15).
The stock has a market cap of £274.65 million and a P/E ratio of 17.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07.
About Brickability Group (LON:BRCK)
