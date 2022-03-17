Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 343,900 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 293,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,893,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,611,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bridgetown 2 by 26.7% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,420,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bridgetown 2 by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 748,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 143,991 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Bridgetown 2 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ BTNB opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80. Bridgetown 2 has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $10.99.

About Bridgetown 2

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

