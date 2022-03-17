Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 16,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 438,056 shares.The stock last traded at $24.38 and had previously closed at $23.99.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 2.11.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 144.14%.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 380,857 shares of company stock worth $9,721,735 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 16.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 111,563.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 41.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 46,388 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 106.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.