BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Head to Head Survey

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

BrightSphere Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. BrightSphere Investment Group pays out 0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CI Financial pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BrightSphere Investment Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares BrightSphere Investment Group and CI Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group $545.30 million 2.05 $828.40 million $10.04 2.53 CI Financial $2.16 billion 1.48 $326.58 million $1.60 10.03

BrightSphere Investment Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CI Financial. BrightSphere Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BrightSphere Investment Group and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group 151.92% 21.01% 8.63% CI Financial 15.02% 39.67% 8.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BrightSphere Investment Group and CI Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 CI Financial 0 1 7 0 2.88

BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus target price of $29.60, suggesting a potential upside of 16.58%. CI Financial has a consensus target price of $29.71, suggesting a potential upside of 85.14%. Given CI Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than BrightSphere Investment Group.

Volatility and Risk

BrightSphere Investment Group has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group beats CI Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha. The Quant & Solutions segment leverages data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products. The Alternatives segment consists of liquid and differentiated liquid investment strategies that include private equity, real estate and real assets, including forestry, as well as a growing suite of liquid alternative capabilities in areas such as long/short, market neutral and absolute return. The Liquid Alpha segment consists of specialized investment strategies with a focus on alpha-generation across market cycles in United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

CI Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

