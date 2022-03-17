Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
In other news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $215,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $42,417.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 695,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,929 in the last quarter.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.
About Brilliant Earth Group (Get Rating)
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.