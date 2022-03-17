Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.01 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $215,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $42,417.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 695,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,929 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

