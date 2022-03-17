Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Short Interest Down 14.6% in February

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 887,700 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 339,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other news, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $2,867,546.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 695,144 shares of company stock worth $9,041,929 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

