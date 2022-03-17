Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,333 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $666,080,000 after buying an additional 836,350 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after buying an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,513,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $363,222,000 after buying an additional 2,799,233 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.91 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.